EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEO opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.13. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.