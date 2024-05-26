EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,013 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

