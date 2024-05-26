EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

BATS:EMGF opened at $47.19 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $651.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

