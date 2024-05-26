EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $436.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

