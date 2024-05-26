EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $41.24 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

