EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $388,781,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $48,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,549 shares of company stock worth $13,142,472. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $439.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

