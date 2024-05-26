EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

