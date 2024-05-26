EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

