EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

NYSE:TKC opened at $7.04 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

