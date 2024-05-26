EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

