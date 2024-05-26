EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 639.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLO opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.