EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CG stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.