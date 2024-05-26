EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

