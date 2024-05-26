EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.56 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

