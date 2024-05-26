EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 52,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $410.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.98. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $417.75. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

