EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,725,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

