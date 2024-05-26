EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

