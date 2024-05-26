EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

