EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,364,823,443.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,065,505. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

