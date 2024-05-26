EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $17,255,000.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

