EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Affirm by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.03 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

