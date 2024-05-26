EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $102,709,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,087,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in ITT by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.