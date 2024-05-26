EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

