EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Net Lease Office Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Net Lease Office Properties news, Director Richard J. Pinola purchased 2,066 shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

NLOP stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Further Reading

