EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.