EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 56 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $193.86 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

