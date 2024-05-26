EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

MTD opened at $1,479.53 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,229.29. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

