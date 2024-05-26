EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

