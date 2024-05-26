EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $98.23 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.