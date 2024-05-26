EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.