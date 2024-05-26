EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Concentrix by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,604,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,339,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.