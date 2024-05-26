EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.4 %

BCC stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $131.31.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

