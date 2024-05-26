EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.