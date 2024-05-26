EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

