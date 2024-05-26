EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $241.41 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

