FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,177.57

Shares of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,177.57 ($14.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($17.79). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,352 ($17.18), with a volume of 45,739 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,251.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,177.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The firm has a market cap of £380.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,380.00 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,461.62). 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

