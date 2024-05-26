Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,954 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.47% of Flywire worth $41,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

FLYW opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

