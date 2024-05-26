Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 116,892 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

