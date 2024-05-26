Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

