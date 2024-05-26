Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 20.53% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $39,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,760,000.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLTW opened at $46.23 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

