Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 105,142 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of Boyd Gaming worth $39,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,442,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.5 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.