Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,639,667 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,639,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.64% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

