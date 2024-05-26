Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 36,205 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $39,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,800,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after acquiring an additional 404,609 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

