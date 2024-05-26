Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 37,033 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of Steel Dynamics worth $40,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,226 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STLD opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

