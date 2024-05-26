Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 595,695 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $46,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,418,000 after buying an additional 112,422 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 585,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

