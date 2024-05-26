Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $307,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.