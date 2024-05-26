Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,929 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.53% of Klaviyo worth $38,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KVYO opened at $23.52 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.