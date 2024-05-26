Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IDEX worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IDEX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in IDEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.37. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

