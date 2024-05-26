Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 164,447 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.69% of Ryerson worth $43,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 43,919 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 196,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.0 %

RYI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.