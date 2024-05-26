Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,308 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Avery Dennison worth $45,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,212 shares of company stock worth $5,336,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.0 %

AVY opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $229.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

